PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $$13.49 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.