Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Position Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Pulse Electronics worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pulse Electronics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,015,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,842,000 after purchasing an additional 238,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,975,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 125.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Electronics by 2,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS PULS remained flat at $$49.34 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

