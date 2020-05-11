PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 343,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

