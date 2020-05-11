Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 110,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,423. The company has a market cap of $473.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 438.19% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.