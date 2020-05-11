PumaPay Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $396,355.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.03720288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinBene, Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

