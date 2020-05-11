Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ARC Resources Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ARC Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARX. Stifel Firstegy raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.43.

TSE ARX opened at C$5.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.42.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -15.89%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

