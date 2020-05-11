Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$200.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$194.12. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$140.00 and a 1 year high of C$239.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1375 per share. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.