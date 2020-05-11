Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CW. TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $98.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $84,189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

