Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.