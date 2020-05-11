Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Enphase Energy Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

ENPH stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $336,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,240.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,047,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

