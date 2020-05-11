Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,755,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of IAA by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 362,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

