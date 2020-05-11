Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $217.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. Insulet has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

