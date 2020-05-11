Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kingstone Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KINS. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

