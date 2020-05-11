Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Beacon Securities

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after buying an additional 723,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.