Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for LivePerson, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPSN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

LPSN stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

