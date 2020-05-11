Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

