Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $335.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SunOpta stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $289.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 146.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 530,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 202,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

