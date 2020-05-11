Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile Us Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.72.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 40,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 253,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 118,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

