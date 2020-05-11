Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Corteva Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Corteva stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

