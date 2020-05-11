Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

FIS stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

