Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issued By William Blair

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for FLIR Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of FLIR opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

