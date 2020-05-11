Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $94,959,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

