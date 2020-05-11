Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inogen Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. Inogen has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $77.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

