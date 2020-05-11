Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

