Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.40 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 485,973 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

