Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

