Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for LivePerson, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivePerson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

LPSN opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

