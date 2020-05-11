Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

