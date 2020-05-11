Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Noodles & Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.88 on Monday. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 million, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

