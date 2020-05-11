Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

