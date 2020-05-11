Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Lowered by Analyst

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

