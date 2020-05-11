Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $115.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

