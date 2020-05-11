Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.