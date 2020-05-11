Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centurylink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.94 on Monday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Centurylink by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.