Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,361 shares of company stock worth $17,300,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,580.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

