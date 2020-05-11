Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut by SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $54.71 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 574,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 214,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.