Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of DVN opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

