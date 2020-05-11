Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Reduced by Analyst

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NYSE:DVN opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

