Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DHI Group Inc Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,886 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,227 shares in the company, valued at $552,777.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

