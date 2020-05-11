Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised by Analyst

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

