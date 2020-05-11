Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Boosted by Analyst

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.88.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

