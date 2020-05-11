Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Reduced by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,593 shares of company stock worth $15,280,228 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after buying an additional 568,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

