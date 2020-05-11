Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Lifted by Analyst

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

