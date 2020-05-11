Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 72.34%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

FTDR opened at $42.23 on Monday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.