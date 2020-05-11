Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lifted by William Blair

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Frontdoor stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 72.34%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

