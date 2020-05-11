Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,415,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $20,715,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

