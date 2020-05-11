Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

GCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,012 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,337,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

