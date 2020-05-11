Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ROCK stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

