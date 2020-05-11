Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Boosted by William Blair

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.23. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

