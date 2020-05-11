Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Decreased by Analyst

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of InVitae in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $17.16 on Monday. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

